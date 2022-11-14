Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the Vanderbilt Commodores

Florida (6-4, 3-4 in SEC) at Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5 in SEC)

When: Noon TV: SEC Network Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Where: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville.

Last week: In the SEC upset of the year, the Commodores beat Kentucky 24-21 to snap a 26-game conference losing streak. The win was in Lexington, no less. It had been four years since Vandy won a road game in the SEC. Backup QB Mike Wright started for injured A.J. Swann, and ran for 126 yards while passing for 184.

Best offensive player: Senior running back Ray Davis has 860 yards rushing and four 100-yard games, including a 129-yard effort in the win over Kentucky. He’s fourth in the league in rushing. Wide receiver Will Sheppard is third in TD receptions with eight.

Best defensive player: Senior linebacker Anfernee Orji leads Vandy with 93 tackles, which is only one behind conference leader Nathaniel Watson of Mississippi State.

Fun fact: Vanderbilt’s all-time SEC record is 140-448-18 and it doesn’t lead in any individual series. It is tied with Auburn 21-21-1, thanks to a dominant run 70 years ago. But the Commodores will have bragging rights when Texas joins the SEC. Vandy is 8-3-1 against the Longhorns, though they haven’t played since 1928.

Series: Florida leads 43-10-3. The Gators have won eight straight games and 30 of the past 31. Last year’s 42-0 win featured four TD passes by Emory Jones.

Quote: “There’s belief there ... There’s evolution there, too. You know, I think this group is learning that they’re a good team. So they just have to stick with that belief,” – Coach Clark Lea.