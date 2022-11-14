Florida football receiver Trent Whittemore announces he's entered transfer portal

Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore announced on a social media post on Monday night that he will enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Whittemore has been used little in recent weeks. He's made four catches for 87 yards, with his last catch coming for 23 yards against Eastern Washington.

A former Buchholz High standout, Whittemore had 19 catches for 210 yards in 2021 and 10 catches for 128 yards in 2020. He also threw two career touchdown passes on trick plays.

Whittemore went through Senior Day ceremonies on Saturday before Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina.