Florida Gators football: Trevor Etienne, O'Cyrus Torrence earn SEC honors

Florida running back Trevor Etienne was named SEC freshman of the week, while offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence earned SEC offensive lineman of the week honors for the second straight week.

Etienne rushed for an 85-yard touchdown during Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina at The Swamp on Saturday and finished with 8 carries for a career-high 100 yards and 1 TD. For the season, Etienne has rushed for 567 yards on 6.4 yards per carry with 5 TDs.

Torrence, starting at right guard, helped lead the Gators to a season-high 374 yards rushing on 6.9 yards per carry. Per Pro Football Focus. Torrence is the highest graded guard in the nation.

The 6-foot-5, 347-pound Torrence is the first Gator to win SEC offensive lineman of the week honors twice in one season since Martez Ivey in 2016.