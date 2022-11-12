Trevor Etienne sprints away for a Gators 85-yard TD, and big brother Travis loves it

The Etienne brothers have been supportive of each other all season, with big brother Travis playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Trevor playing at running back for the Florida Gators.

So when Travis showed blazing speed on a huge touchdown run for the Gators on Saturday against South Carolina, it shouldn't surprise anyone who was cheering Travis on.

Already up 14-0, the Gators called Etienne's number on a quick hitter to the right. The freshman tore through the hole and sprinted downfield. Though South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith was able to catch Etienne at the 3, the Gators running back was able to dive through the tackle and over the goal line.

Trevor terrific:Florida freshman Trevor Etienne shines in first half against Kentucky

Follow along:Florida football: Live updates from Saturday's game between Florida Gators and South Carolina

Who'll come up big?:Gators Gameday: 3 questions for the Florida Gators heading into Saturday's game with South Carolina

The play went 85 yards.

And at least one other Etienne was absolutely thrilled with it.