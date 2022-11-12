Game recap: Florida Gators in complete control, trounce South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night

The Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC) will look to continue their home dominance against the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC) when the two teams meet Saturday at The Swamp (4 p.m., SEC Network).

Florida has won 16 of the last 18 meetings between the two schools at The Swamp but is looking to avenge a 40-17 loss at South Carolina last season. Overall, Florida leads the series 29-10, with three ties.

The Gators will honor 18 players for Senior Day in its final home game of the season. The list includes three key defensive starters -- safety Trey Dean, linebacker Amari Burney and linebacker Ventrell Miller, who is expected to get the loudest ovation of the afternoon.

It also could be the final game at The Swamp for starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will be draft eligible following the end of the season. He's been projected as high as a first-round NFL Draft pick on some mock websites based on his speed, arm strength and playmaking ability.

7:30 p.m. | Final score: Florida Gators 38, South Carolina Gamecocks 6

It was a total win, the likes of which the Gators have needed for a while. They took command in the first quarter and never let South Carolina off the mat. They improve to 6-4 overall, 3-4 SEC, while the Gamecocks fall to 6-4, 3-4.

7:20 p.m. | Jalen Kitna takes over at quarterback

The Gators turn to their second stringer at quarterback, Jalen Kitna, as they are in control here in the fourth quarter. Anthony Richardson ran for 95 yards and threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

7:10 p.m. | Montrell Johnson's touchdown piles it on for Gators

Finishing off an eight-play, 48-yard drive, Montrell Johnson powers the ball in for an 8-yard touchdown run, and Florida's lead extends to 38-6. Johnson was the lead weapon on the drive, carrying the ball on six of the plays – five runs and a pass.

6:45 p.m. | Florida cashes in on turnover

Florida cashes in on a fumble recovery by Desmond Watson, the second turnover forced by the Gators in the third quarter. Anthony Richardson finds tight end Jonathan Odom on a 4-yard TD pass to put the Gators ahead 31-6.

5:45 p.m. | Florida takes 18-point lead into halftime

Florida leads South Carolina at the half 24-6. Gators outgained South Carolina 362-112 in the first half, including 281 yards rushing. Quarterback Anthony Richardson with 1 TD pass and 1 TD rushing, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. with 14 carries for 107 yards.

South Carolina on the board

South Carolina gets on the board on a trick special teams play, a 48-yard pass from punter Kai Kroeger to wide receiver Dakereon Joyner. Two point conversion fails. Florida 24, South Carolina 6.

4:40 p.m. | Etienne 85-yard TD run

Freshman running back Trevor Etienne scores on an 85-yard TD run to put Florida up 21-0 on South Carolina. It's the seventh longest TD run in Florida history and longest since Lamical Perine ran for an 88-yard TD during the 2018 season.

4:30 p.m. | Two drives, two TDs

Florida extends lead to 14-0 as Gators go on an 8 play, 64-yard drive, capped by a 15-yard TD pass from QB Anthony Richardson to WR Ricky Pearsall.

4:20 p.m. | Gators jump to early lead

Florida takes opening drive 75 yards on 14 plays to take an early 7-0 lead on South Carolina, Anthony Richardson caps it with a 3-yard TD, his ninth rushing TD of the season. Key play, on 3rd-and-10, Richardson connects with freshman Caleb Douglas on a 15-yard catch. Douglas, starting for injured Justin Shorter, is the first true freshman to start at receiver for the Gators since Kadarius Toney in 2017.

3 p.m. | Senior Day Ceremonies

Florida concludes Senior Day ceremonies, 18 players recognized which include safety Trey Dean, offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, receiver Trent Whittemore and running back Nay'Quan Wright. Loudest ovation goes to linebacker Ventrell Miller, who is last senior introduced.

2:45 p.m. | Shorter out

Florida senior wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) was in sweats on the sidelines and appears to be out for the second straight game.. Shorter has posted a team-high 471 yards receiving on 21 catches and 2 TDS