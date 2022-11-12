Florida Gators put together complete effort in 38-6 win over South Carolina. Here are our takeaways.

The Florida Gators put it all together in their home finale at The Swamp.

The Gators (6-4, 3-4 SEC) won their second straight game and clinched bowl eligibility in a dominant 38-6 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks before a sellout crowd.

Florida avenged a 40-17 loss at South Carolina last season and beat the Gamecocks at The Swamp for the 17th time in their last 19 meetings.

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, in what could be his last game at The Swamp, passed for 112 yards and 2 TDs while rushing for 96 yards and another TD. Richardson could choose to declare for the NFL Draft when the season ends, where opinions vary on whether he will be a high draft pick.

Montrell Johnson added a career-high 161 yards rushing and one TD. Florida jumped to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter and cruised there, surrendering its lone touchdown on special teams.

Game recap:Florida Gators in complete control, trounce South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night

All in the family:Trevor Etienne sprints away for a Gators 85-yard TD, and big brother Travis loves it

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Florida Gators run game dominant again

After rushing for 291 yards last week against Texas A&M, Florida had another big day on the ground against the Gamecocks.

Florida rushed for 281 yards in the first half and 374 yards for the game on 6.9 yards per carry. In addition to Johnson, rushing for 161 yards, Trever Etienne rushed for 100 yards on 8 carries, becoming the first true freshman to rush for 100 yards since Malik Davis rushed for 100 yards against Vanderbilt.

Richardson rushed for 96 yards, with Richardson, Etienne and Johnson all scoring rushing TDs.

Gators get off to a fast start

Florida scored touchdowns on its first three offensive possessions to take a 21-0 lead. The Gators took the opening drive of the game 14 plays on 75 yards, with Richardson capping the drive with a 3-yard TD.

Richardson then found receiver Ricky Pearsall on a 15-yard TD pass to cap an eight-play, 64-yard drive to put Florida up 14-0.

An explosive play then put Florida up 21-0, with Travis Etienne scoring on an 85-yard run, the seventh-longest TD run in Florida history and longest since La'Mical Perine ran an 88-yard TD during the 2019 season against Auburn. Florida outgained the Gamecocks 219-37 in the first quarter.

Defense carries over from Texas A&M game

Florida's defense carried over from its performance against Texas A&M, forcing a three-and-out on South Carolina's first offensive possession while limiting the Gamecocks to just 37 yards in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Florida forced turnovers on South Carolina's first three offensive possessions, beginning with Rashad Torrence forcing and recovering a fumble and continuing with Desmond Watson recovering a fumble and freshman safety Kamari Wilson forcing a fumble that was recovered by Trey Dean.

Florida came up with a big stop on 4th down in the red zone in the fourth quarter, pressuring South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler into an interception.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., replacing the departed Brenton Cox Jr., came up with a sack for the second straight week.

Special teams struggle

Florida was caught napping late in the second quarter when South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger connected with wide receiver Dakereon Joyner on a 48-yard TD pass, cutting UF's lead to 24-6 at halftime.

In addition, kicker Adam Mihalek had one third-quarter field goal attempt blocked. A field goal attempt later in the third quarter failed when holder Jeremy Crawshaw failed to put down the snap.

South Carolina receiver Josh Vann came up with a 37-yard punt return late in the third quarter, with 15 more yards tacked on due to a facemask penalty.

Crawshaw redeemed himself in the fourth quarter with a 67-yard punt. Xzavier Henderson failed to cleanly field a punt in the first quarter. Florida recovered the muff, but Ricky Pearsall entered the game to field punts the remainder of the game.

Freshman receiver Caleb Douglas steps up

With Justin Shorter out with a hamstring injury, true freshman Caleb Douglas started at receiver, becoming the first true freshman to start at the position since Kadarius Toney against Kentucky in 2017.

Douglas came up with a 15-yard catch on 3rd-and-10 in Florida's opening touchdown drive and finished the game with a team-high 53 yards receiving on three catches.