Florida Gators take on South Carolina Gamecocks: How to watch, latest line

The Florida Gators are finally back on track and closer to bowl eligibility after securing a win against Texas A&M last week. The Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC) had their first win since beating Missouri 24-17 on Oct. 8.

This week, Florida will face Shane Beamer's Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC) in a Saturday afternoon SEC matchup.

Against the Aggies, the Gators had 493 yards of offense, with 292 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground. Montrell Johnson Jr. had 22 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Last week South Carolina captured its 14th consecutive win over Vanderbilt. With a 68-yard touchdown from Dakereon Joyner to Antwane Wells, the offense had some spectacular moments.

One of the storylines going into the game is South Carolina’s awareness of special teams. The Gamecocks lead in the nation in blocked punts with five, and have recorded a pair of first-down conversions on fake punts.

Even though the Gamecocks won the last matchup 40-7, the Gators lead the all time series 29-10-3.

Where will Florida play South Carolina, when is kickoff?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

When: 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12

How can I watch the Gators vs. the Gamecocks on TV, streaming?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, Fox Sports online, etc.?

How can I listen to UF Gators vs. SC Gamecocks on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM Channel 192

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 963), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for the Gators vs. the Gamecocks?

Florida is an 8-point favorite over South Carolina according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 59 points.