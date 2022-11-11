Florida football: Top 2023 QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment from Miami Hurricanes to Gators

Florida's 2023 recruiting class received an unexpected boon when four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada announced in a social media post Thursday night his commitment to Florida.

Rashada had announced his commitment to Miami last spring after a contentious recruiting battle with the Gators. But Rashada had a change of heart this fall, based on his relationship with Florida coach Billy Napier and his staff.

"I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in the The Swamp, and I want to be a part of it," Rashada wrote in the social media post.

Rashada is visiting the Florida campus this weekend and will attend Saturday's game between the Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks at The Swamp (4 p.m. SEC Network).

Per 247.com, Rashada, from Pittsburg, Calif., is the 7th rated overall quarterback (and top-rated dual threat QB) in the 2023 class. Rashada's ability to both run and throw makes him a fit to Napier's read-option offense. This season. Florida starting quarterback Anthony Richardson has made plays with both his arms and legs with 9 passing TDs and 8 rushing TDs.

With the possibility of Richardson entering the NFL Draft after the season, Rashada could find himself in a quarterback competition with Jack Miller and Jalen Kitna for the starting job at Florida in 2023.