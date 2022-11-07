When does Florida football game at Vanderbilt start? And what TV channel will they play on?

Florida football's game at Vanderbilt on Nov. 19 will kick off at noon ET and air on the SEC Network.

It will be the second 11 a.m. local time kickoff in three weeks for the Gators. Florida's game at Texas A&M, in the Central Time Zone, started at 11 a.m., a game in which the Gators struggled defensively early before answering the bell in the second half to pull away with a 41-24 win.

Takeaways from Texas A&M:Florida Gators able to get back on winning track with 41-24 win over Texas A&M

Gators' next opponent:Scouting report on the South Carolina Gamecocks

Finishing strong:Florida football players, coaches say there is plenty left to play for in 2022 season

Florida (5-4, 2-4 SEC) is 43-10-2 all-time against Vanderbilt and has won the last eight meetings between the two schools. Florida also has won 16 straight at Vanderbilt, dating back to 1988.