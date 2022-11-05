Florida football: Swampcast wraps up the Florida Gators' 41-24 win over the Texas A&M Aggies
Kevin Brockway
Gator Sports
Florida football beats Texas A&M 41-24 on the road to snap a two-game losing streak. Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway and Sun Columnist David Whitley wrap up the win,
Our takeaways:Florida Gators able to get back on winning track with 41-24 win over Texas A&M. Here's our takeaways.
NIL fallout:Florida doesn't want to buy recruiting affection | Whitley
Wilcoxson heading elsewhere:Florida football: Safety Kamar Wilcoxson announces he's entering transfer portal