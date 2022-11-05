Game recap: Florida Gators improve to 5-4, down Texas A&M 41-24

Snapping skids.

That's the theme of the Florida Gators' visit to College Station when they line up against the Texas A&M Aggies today.

After losing to the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville last week, the Gators have lost two straight games. But against Jimbo Fisher, who will lead the Aggies out of the tunnel on Saturday, the losing streak is much larger.

Fisher is a combined 8-1 against Florida as a head coach at both Florida State and Texas A&M. The last time the Gators secured a win against Fisher was a 37-26 win over the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2012.

So, while the 3-5 Aggies have been limping along in 2022 and Fisher is seemingly treading warm water as his coaching seat warms, it's important for Billy Napier and the Gators to remember who will be under the headset on the opposing sideline.

For whatever reason, Fisher has always had the Gators' number.

Will that success continue today?

3:45 p.m. | Florida holds on, improves to 5-4 with 41-24 win

Down the stretch, the Gators, which had struggled on offense in the first half, found an extra gear against Texas A&M on the defensive side of the ball. Two big fumble recoveries kept the Aggies from working their way back into the game, and Florida improves to 5-4 overall, 2-4 in the SEC with a 41-24 win.

Anthony Richardson finishes with two touchdowns rushing and two touchdowns receiving.

Texas A&M falls to 3-6, 1-5.

3:30 p.m. | Montrell Johnson Jr. scores insurance TD, Gators lead 41-24

Texas A&M made two drives into Florida territory, but in both cases, the Gators were able to halt the drives by forcing fumbles -- one on a sack by Princely Umanmielen, one on a sack by Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr.

And then, finally, the Gators appear to have put the game to bed, as Montrell Johnson scored on a 5-yard run to give Florida a 41-24 lead with 1:24 to go.

2:36 p.m. | Anthony Richardson dials up another touchdown

The Gators have dominated the second half against the Aggies, scoring 14 unanswered points as Anthony Richardson fired his second touchdown pass of the half to Caleb Douglas. Florida leads Texas A&M 34-24 with 3:58 to play in the third quarter.

2:05 p.m. | Richardson fires a touchdown dime to Fraziars

The Gators struck first in the second half as Anthony Richardson put a ball on the money, finding Jay Fraziars for a 19-yard touchdown. The Gators lead the Aggies 27-24 early in the third quarter.

1:37 p.m. | Texas A&M retakes the lead

Aggies junior Devon Achane scores his third touchdown of the day to give Texas A&M a 24-20 lead over Florida with a minute to play in the first half.

1:17 p.m. | Aggies, Gators trade field goals

Florida and Texas A&M have yet to have a drive in which points weren't scored. The last two drives ended in field goals for both teams. The Gators lead the Aggies 20-17 with 4:49 to play in the second quarter.

12:46 p.m. | Anthony Richardson goes yard

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson takes off for a 60-yard scoring sprint — his second rushing touchdown of the day. Florida leads Texas A&M 17-14 in the first quarter.

12:42 p.m. | Achane scores second TD of the day for Aggies

Aggies' quarterback Haynes King finds running back Devon Achane for a 5-yard touchdown connection to retake the lead. Texas A&M leads Florida 14-10 with 1:47 to play in the first quarter.

12:35 p.m. |Anthony Richardson scores for Florida

The Gators earn the lead again with a 10-yard scoring rush from quarterback Anthony Richardson. Florida leads Texas A&M 10-7 with 6:01 to play in the first quarter.

12:31 p.m. | Texas A&M loses another starter

Aggies' starting cornerback Jaylon Jones is ejected after a targeting call against Gators' wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

12:22 p.m. | Aggies answer quick

After giving up three points, Texas A&M quickly answers with a 5-yard touchdown rush from Devon Achane. The scoring play was set up by a 65-yard rush from Achane on the Aggies' first offensive play.

Texas A&M leads Florida 7-3 with 9:21 to play in the first quarter.

12:15 p.m. | Gators settle for field goal on opening drive

After a hot start, the Gators' offense stalled at the Texas A&M 33-yard line, where Adam Mihalek lined up for a 50-yard field goal and successfully split the uprights. Florida leads Texas A&M 3-0 with 10:41 to play in the first quarter.

12:09 p.m. | Underway from Kyle Field

Today's game against the Gators and Aggies is underway. Anthony Richardson and Florida offense will start with the football.

12:00 p.m. | Who's out for the Gators?

Those set to miss today's game for the Gators are WR Justin Shorter, TE Keon Zipperer, CB Devin Moore, LS Marco Ortiz, TE Arlis Boardingham, LB Diwun Black and TE Nick Elksnis.

11:50 a.m. | Gators' WR Justin Short is out vs. Texas A&M

As many speculated, Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter will miss today's game against Texas A&M. Shorter tested his nagging hamstring early this morning, but didn't get the green light.

11:15 a.m. | Gators' WR Justin Shorter remains doubtful

Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter tested his hamstring this morning, but remains doubtful for today's game against the Aggies.

8:30 a.m. | Aggies hit with flu outbreak

Texas A&M will likely see some of its roster unavailable come kickoff as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Aggies' football program is dealing with a flu outbreak that is going around campus. Aggies' head coach Jimbo Fisher says they'll have "several game-time decisions" — including starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

In the case Weigman isn't available, Haynes King will start under center for the Aggies.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play Texas A&M Aggies?

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: Noon, Saturday, November 5

How can I watch Florida vs. Texas A&M on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to UF vs. Texas A&M on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM Channel 192

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 963), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Texas A&M?

Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite over Florida, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 54 points.