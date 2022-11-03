Florida Gators football vs. Texas A&M Aggies: How to watch on TV, streaming, latest line

The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies, two SEC teams in desperate need of a win, face off Saturday at Kyle Field.

Florida (4-4, 1-4) has lost two games in a row, most recently a 40-22 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Georgia. Defensive end Brenton Cox Jr., one of the team's top pass rushers, was dismissed from the team Monday for undisclosed reasons. Quarterback Anthony Richardson and the offense have needed to carry the load this season; Florida sports the third-worst defense in the SEC by points (29.9) and yards (445) per game.

Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4) is on a four-game losing streak after last week's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss, and the hot seat is starting to glow under coach Jimbo Fisher. Conner Weigman did spark some life into the SEC's last-ranked offense; the freshman QB threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play Texas A&M Aggies?

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: Noon, Saturday, November 5

How can I watch Florida vs. Texas A&M on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to UF vs. Texas A&M on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM Channel 192

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 963), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Texas A&M?

Texas A&M is a 3.5-point favorite over Florida, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 54 points.