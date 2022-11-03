Florida football: Safety Kamar Wilcoxson announces he's entering transfer portal

Florida safety Kamar Wilcoxson announced in a social media post on Thursday that he intends to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

Wilcoxson has appeared in just two of eight games for the Gators this season, with two tackles and one quarterback hurry.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Wilcoxson, from Lithonia, Ga., chose Florida over 30 scholarship offers, including from Alabama and LSU, when he came out of IMG Academy in Bradenton. He reclassified in 2020 and made a tackle and fumble recovery in his collegiate debut against Missouri that season. But he missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing knee surgery.

Wilcoxson is the second UF player this week to leave the program, both on defense. Florida defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. was dismissed from the team by Florida head coach Billy Napier for an "accumulation of issues."

The Gators play Saturday at Texas A&M (noon, ESPN).