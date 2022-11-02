Florida Swampcast: Can Gators turn the season around vs. Texas A&M?

Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway, Sun columnist David Whitley and national college basketball writer Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News discuss both this weekend's Florida-Texas A&M college football matchup and the start of college basketball season.

