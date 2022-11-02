Florida Swampcast: Can Gators turn the season around vs. Texas A&M?
Kevin Brockway
Gator Sports
Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway, Sun columnist David Whitley and national college basketball writer Mike DeCourcy of The Sporting News discuss both this weekend's Florida-Texas A&M college football matchup and the start of college basketball season.
