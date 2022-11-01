Florida football: If the Gators get to six wins this year, which bowl will they head to? We take a look.

Florida football (4-4, 1-4 SEC) enters the month of November needing two wins to secure bowl eligibility for the fifth straight season.

The last time Florida failed to make a bowl was 2017, when the Gators went 4-7 in then-head coach Jim McElwain's final season.

Florida Gators bowl projections before the Texas A&M game

Here's a look at bowl projections for the Gators as of Tuesday:

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Florida vs, Notre Dame, Gator Bowl, Dec. 30

Brett McMurphy, Action Network HQ: Florida vs. Oklahoma, Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports.com: Florida vs. Washington, Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17

Athlon Sports: Florida vs. Maryland, Music City Bowl, Dec. 31

Yahoo Sports: Florida vs. Pittsburgh, Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23

USA Today: Florida vs. Oregon State. Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17

College Football News: Florida vs. Pittsburgh, Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23