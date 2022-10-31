Florida football: Time, TV set for Gators' home finale vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks

Florida football's home finale against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 12 at The Swamp will kick off at 4 p.m. and air on the SEC Network.

The Gators (4-4, 1-4 SEC) will play three of their four November games on the road, beginning this Saturday at Texas A&M (noon ET, ESPN).

Brenton Cox off team:Florida football DE Brenton Cox dismissed from Gators for 'an accumulation of issues'

Saturday's kickoff:When will Florida football play Texas A&M? ESPN kickoff set for Gators vs. Aggies

Florida-Georgia takeaways: Florida football: 5 takeaways from the Florida Gators' 42-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia

Florida is 4-2 at home this season with the two losses coming against ranked teams --- No. 17 LSU and No. 24 Kentucky.

It will be Florida's first Senior Day under first-year head coach Billy Napier. The Gators also plan to honor their 1992 and 1997 football teams and members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders in their annual "Saluting Those Who Serve" festivities at The Swamp.

Florida will look to avenge a 40-17 loss at South Carolina last season. The Gators lead the overall series between the two schools 29-10, with three ties.