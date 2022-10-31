Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the Texas A&M Aggies

Florida (4-4, 1-4 in SEC) at Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 in SEC)

When: Noon. TV: ESPN Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Where: Kyle Field, College Station

Last week: Ole Miss beat the Aggies 31-28. It was their fourth straight loss. If Florida fans think the Gators have problems, a lot of Texas A&M fans would gladly trade places. Jimbo Fisher’s offense has wheezed and sputtered. The defense gave up 390 yards rushing to the Rebels. Three players were suspended last week for breaking various rules. The much-ballyhooed recruiting class hasn’t made the instant impact fans expected. And hanging over it all is Fisher’s $95 million contract.

Best offensive player: Tailback Devon Achane has been one of the few steady performers, averaging 95.6 yards rushing a game. Everything else has been erratic at best, though A&M might have finally found a quarterback. Freshman Conner Weigman completed 28 of 44 passes for 338 yards in his first start last week.

Best defensive player: The Aggies have been a wreck up front, but junior safety Antonio Johnson has been a steady force amid the tumult. He didn’t play against Ole Miss due to an undisclosed injury. His status against the Gators is undetermined.

Fun fact: Kevin Sumlin went 47-21 (21-19 in the SEC) in his first five years at Texas A&M. Fisher’s in his fifth year and is 37-19 (22-16 in the SEC). The Aggies fired Sumlin after Year 6 and gave him a $10 million buyout. Fisher’s current buyout is $86 million.

Series: Texas A&M leads 3-2. The most recent encounter was a memorable 41-38 shootout in 2020 at Kyle Field. Kyle Trask had four TD passes, but Malik Davis’s fumble with 3:48 left led to the winning field on the final play.

Quote: “We're going to figure this out. We're going to fight.” – Jimbo Fisher.