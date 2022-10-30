Florida football: Swampcast wraps up Florida's 42-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia

Florida football forces three turnovers but is unable to overcome a 25-point halftime deficit in a 42-20 loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway, Sun columnist David Whitley and Gary Smits of the Florida Times Union break down the game.

Florida football: 5 takeaways from the Florida Gators' 42-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia

Whitley | Florida showed spunk but Georgia showed who's the boss

