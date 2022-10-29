Live updates: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs lead the Florida Gators 21-3 in the second quarter

When the Florida Gators walk into TIAA Bank Field on Saturday afternoon, all the odds will be against them.

On the opposing sideline will stand the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, who opened as a 22.5-point favorite in this year's edition of the famed SEC East showdown. This year's 22.5-point spread is the largest in the rivalry's history since at least 1995.

Leading up to Saturday's matchup, the largest spread was 19 points in Florida's favor in 1995 and 2001.

Come kickoff, which is slated for 3:30 p.m., the Gators will have to pull themselves up by their bootstraps as they look to rebound from their loss to LSU on Oct. 15.

The task couldn't get much taller for Florida and Billy Napier, who's set to experience his first World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party as the Gators' head coach.

Here are live updates from Jacksonville.

3:15 p.m. | Who's out for the Gators?

CB Devin Moore, LB Diwun Black, LS Marco Ortiz, TE Arlis Boardingham, TE Nick Elksnis and LB Lloyd Summerall III will all miss today's game against Georgia.

3:35 p.m. | Captains' meeting

Meeting at midfield for the Gators are QB Anthony Richardson, RB Montrell Johnson Jr., S Rashad Torrence II and RT Michael Tarquin.

3:40 p.m. | Kickoff

Things are underway from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Florida won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Bulldogs will start with the football.

3:56 p.m. | Dawgs on top

Georgia finds the end zone on its second offensive possession of the game as Daijun Edwards capped off a 66-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush. Georgia leads Florida 7-0 with 7:15 to play in the first quarter.

4:11 p.m. | Georgia adds a score

The Bulldogs increase their lead out to 14-0 with a 2-yard touchdown rush from Kenny McIntosh. Georgia marched 80 yards in 3:28 on a drive that saw quarterback Stetson Bennett go 3-for-3 for 47 yards.

4:30 p.m. | Brock Bowers makes big catch to put Bulldogs out front 21-0

Florida's Amari Burney was in the right spot, but just couldn't do enough to prevent Stetson Bennett's 73-yard pass from finding the hands of tight end Brock Bowers for a touchdown. No. 1 Georgia leads Florida 21-0 with 12:36 to play in the second quarter.

4:53 p.m. | Adam Mihalek nails career-long field goal to put Gators on the board

Adam Mihalek notched a career-long 52-yard field goal with 5:35 to play in the first half to put the Gators on the board. Florida trails 21-3