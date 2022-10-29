Florida football: 5 takeaways from the Florida Gators' 42-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia

JACKSONVILLE — The Florida Gators stumbled to their fifth loss in its last sixth meetings with rival Georgia, falling 42-20 to the No. 1 Bulldogs before 75,868 at TIAA Bank Field

The Gators (4-4. 1-4 SEC) were unable to overcome a 28-3 halftime deficit in first-year coach Billy Napier's first game in the rivalry matchup.

Florida made a valiant comeback attempt in the third quarter, scoring 17 straight points to cut the Georgia lead to 28-20 on a 78-yard TD pass from quarterback Anthony Richardson to wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, the longest touchdown pass in the rivalry since Florida receiver Ricky Nattiel's 94-yard TD catch in 1984.

But Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) responded with rushing TDs from Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Richardson, in his second start in the rivalry, finished with 271 yards passing and one TD and 19 yards rushing,

Game recap:No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs top the Florida Gators 42-20

Staying with his guy:Billy Napier maintains faith in defensive coordinator Patrick Toney

Here are five takeaways from the game:

Richardson, offense start slowly

Florida's offense struggled to deal with Georgia's more physical front early in the game. The Gators had three-and-outs on their first three possessions, failing to record a first down until the 11:19 mark of the first quarter. Florida's offensive line was unable to open holes early as the Gators rushed for just 13 yards on 13 carries in the first half.

The lone big play in the first half for the Gators was a 41-yard pass from Richardson to receiver Justin Shorter, which set up an Adam Mihalek field goal that kept the Gators from being shut out in the first half.

In the second half, Florida's offense showed signs of life, with Richardson leading the Gators on a 75-yard TD drive to start the third quarter and connecting with Henderson on a 78-yard TD pass later in the quarter. But it wasn't enough to rally back from down 25 points at halftime.

Amari Burney sparks defense in second half

Burney sparked an up-and-down day for UF's defense in the third quarter by forcing a fumble recovered by safety Trey Dean and intercepting a Stetson Bennett pass. Florida converted the two turnovers into 10 points to cut Georgia's lead to 28-20 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers too tough for Gators to cover

Each time Georgia needed a big play it went to Bowers, who finished with five catches for 154 yards and one TD. Bowers hauled in a pass deflected by Burney for a 73-yard TD catch in the second quarter, putting Georgia up 21-3. Then, on a fourth-and-7 play, Bowers beat Trey Dean in man coverage for a 26-yard catch down to UF's 4-yard line. On the next play, Kenny McIntosh scored on a 4-yard TD run, putting Georgia up 42-20 with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter.

RB Trevor Etienne with a solid day on the ground

Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne sparked the run game for the Gators in the second half with 11 carries for 53 yards and a TD. Etienne scored in the same end zone that his older brother, Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, scored the week before against the New York Giants. Etienne also had a 33-yard return on a kickoff in the first half and appears poised to handle those duties going forward.

Kicker Adam Mihalek breaks slump

Napier showed faith in Mihalek in the first half, allowing him to attempt a 52-yard try despite Mihalek entering the game 1-for-5 from 40 yards or more. Mihalek made the career-long 52-yard attempt to cut the Georgia lead to 21-3, then later connected on a 27-yarder in the third quarter to improve to 7-for-11 on the season.