Florida football: OL O'Cyrus Torrence back for the Gators when they face No. 1 Georgia

Florida football will be at full strength on the offensive line when it faces No. 1 Georgia on Saturday on Jacksonville.

Per the Florida depth chart released on Wednesday, preseason All-American right guard O'Cyrus Torrence will be back starting at right guard after he missed the LSU game two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury.

The 6-foot-5, 347-pound Torrence was limited in practice during the bye week before returning to full practice on Monday, according to Florida coach Billy Napier.

"It means the world," said Florida right tackle Austin Barber, who plays beside Torrence on the line. "He's a good player --you see all the accolades he gets -- and it just gives us the confidence that he's coming back. He's a good ballplayer and I think when he comes in we play at our best."

Trey Dean still starting at safety

Napier said on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday that true freshman safety Kamari Wilson was coming off his best two weeks of practice of the season,

Despite that, senior Trey Dean and sophomore Rashad Torrence II were listed as the two starters at safety on the depth chart on Wednesday.

"Kamari, if we were giving out awards to approach in practice the past two weeks, he would probably get one," Napier said. "There's a look in his eye, a focus there. I think he's shown really good work ethic. He's improving as a tackler. He's improving as a man-to-man player."

The Gators opted not to make personnel changes in the starting lineup in the secondary despite coming off giving up 346 yards passing in its last game on Oct. 15 against LSU. Overall, Florida ranks 11th in the SEC in pass defense, giving up 244.3 yards per game.

Wilson started for Dean against Eastern Washington, when Dean sat out with an undisclosed injury.