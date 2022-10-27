How to watch Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs on TV, live stream

Florida finds itself in a role heading into the annual game in Jacksonville it is often unaccustomed to: That of spoiler.

In past years, the Gators have often played the role of the favorite, but with this year's betting line now with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs favored by 23½ points, Florida comes in with little to lose. The Gators are also hoping to turn around their luck in Jacksonville – they've lost four of the last five to the Bulldogs.

The Gators (4-3 overall, 1-3 in the SEC) are coming off a 45-35 loss to LSU at home, as the Tigers held Florida off down the stretch. Anthony Richardson was responsible for two touchdowns in the loss, scoring one on the ground and one in the air, while Montrell Johnson had two rushing touchdowns.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) had some lackluster efforts against Kent State (39-22) and Missouri (26-22), but were able to bounce back and take care of business against Auburn (42-10) and Vanderbilt (55-0). Offensively, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has completed more than 70 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns and just one pick, while the trio of Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh have combined for 13 rushing touchdowns.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Georgia Bulldogs?

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

How can I watch Florida vs. Georgia on TV, streaming?

TV: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

How can I listen to Florida vs. Georgia on radio?

Radio: Gator Sports Network (ESPN 98.1 in Gainesville); Sirius XM (Channel 192).

Online radio:SiriusXM.com.

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Georgia?

Georgia is a 23.5-point favorite over Florida according to Tipico, the oddsmakers for USA TODAY. The over-under is 56.5 points.