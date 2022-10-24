When will Florida football play Texas A&M? ESPN kickoff set for Gators vs. Aggies

The SEC announced on Monday that the Florida Gators game at Texas A&M on Nov. 5 will kick off at noon ET (11 a.m. local time in College Station) and air on ESPN.

Florida last played at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in 2020, a game the Gators lost 41-38. Texas A&M leads the overall series 3-2. Florida will be seeking its first win at Kyle Field since knocking off the Aggies 20-17 on Sept. 8, 2012.

Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) is coming off a 30-24 loss at South Carolina. Florida was off this past weekend and plays top-ranked Georgia Saturday in Jacksonville.