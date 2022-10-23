Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 in SEC) vs. Florida (4-3, 1-3 in SEC)

When: 3:30 p.m. TV: CBS Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville

Last week: The top-ranked Bulldogs had an open week. The previous Saturday, they squeaked past Vanderbilt 55-0 on Homecoming in Athens. Quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 18 of his first 20 passes, and the defense held the Commodores to 150 yards.

Best offensive player: Tight end Brock Bowers’ stats have fallen off a bit from last year’s sensational freshman season. That’s largely because Georgia’s had big leads in many games, and it has a wealth of other offensive tools. Bowers remains one of college football’s most dangerous weapons.

Whitley rips the Vols:College football predictions: Hey Tennessee, rushing the field after beating Alabama was dumb

Whitley rips UF defense:LSU leaves Florida football singing the blues on Tom Petty Day

Best defensive player: The defense hasn’t fallen off much despite having to replace five first-round draft picks. A big reason is safety Chris Smith, who has two interceptions, a fumble recovery, three tackles for loss as well as providing senior leadership for all those replacement studs.

Kirby Smart making the big bucks

Fun fact: Kirby Smart got a 10-year, $111 million contract extension before the season, briefly making him the country’s highest-paid college football coach. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban subsequently received extensions that passed Smart’s deal, which pays him $10,253,600 per year. Vince Dooley’s starting salary at Georgia in 1964 was $15,000.

Series: It depends. Florida says the Bulldogs lead 53-44-2, though Georgia says the record is 54-44-2. There’s an eternal dispute whether the 1904 game should count, since UF claims it wasn’t officially UF at the time.

Quote: “This is the Georgia-Florida matchup. I don’t think you have to worry about that. I might understand if it was a non-conference or an FCS opponent, But that’s not going to be the case on Florida,” – Kirby Smart on the possibility his team would be looking ahead to its Nov. 5 mega game against Tennessee.