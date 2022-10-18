Florida football: Offensive lineman Joshua Braun leaving Gators for transfer portal

Florida football offensive lineman Joshua Braun is leaving the Gators and will enter the transfer portal at the end of the semester, a source confirmed Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6, 351-pound Braun started in 7 of 13 games for the Gators at left and right guard in 2021. But it was clear he was not in first-year coach Billy Napier's plans for 2022. Braun appeared in just two of seven games for Florida this season and did not play despite an injury to starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence.

Braun lined up at right tackle during fall camp but couldn't find a spot on the depth chart and consistent playing time in UF's offensive line rotation.

A former Live Oak Suwannee standout, Braun was a top 300 national recruit in 2019 who initially committed to Georgia before flipping to the Gators. He also had offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and South Carolina.

The story was first reported by Graham Hall of 247Sports.