Florida football: Buchholz High QB Creed Whittemore de-committing from 2023 class

Buchholz High School dual-threat quarterback and class of 2023 Florida commitment Creed Whittemore announced on social media Sunday that he's re-opening his recruitment.

The speedy Whittemore projected as a slot receiver in UF's 2023 class.

Whittemore's older brother, Trent, is a sophomore receiver for the Gators but hasn't factored into first-year coach Billy Napier's offense this season. With Arizona State transfer Ricky Pearsall earning the starting job in the slot in fall camp, Trent Whittemore has just four catches for 87 yards on the season.

With the addition of three-star safety Bryce Thornton and four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson this week, Florida's recruiting class jumped to eighth in the country per 247Sports.com composite. The Gators have a number of four-star wide receiver commits, including Andy Jean from Miami (Northwestern HS) and Aidan Mizell of Orlando (Boone HS).