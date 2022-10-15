Gators Gameday: Three questions for Florida football heading into Saturday's game with the LSU Tigers

Three questions for Florida football heading into Saturday's matchup with LSU at The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN)

Can quarterback Anthony Richardson take care of the football?

Anthony Richardson has turned the ball over nine times in his last five games, including two last week against Missouri, when he lost a fumble in the second quarter and threw an interception in the fourth. Playing mistake-free football could go a long way in Florida snapping its three-game losing streak against LSU.

Can Florida come up with a big play on special teams?

LSU's main weakness this season has come on kick return units and covering kicks. Can Florida, which got a season-high 48-yard punt return from Xzavier Henderson last week against Missouri, make another game-changing play on that side of the ball.

Can Florida keep dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels in check?

Jayden Daniels has passed for 1,215 yards and 7 TDs on the season while rushing for 359 yards and 3 TDs. Florida has had issues defending scrambling quarterbacks, and Daniels is capable of making big plays with both his arm and his legs.

KEY MATCHUP

FLORIDA TACKLE RICHARD GOURAIGE VS. LSU DEFENSIVE END B.J. OJULARI: Ojulari has earned SEC defensive lineman of the week honors twice for LSU this season, including for a two-sack effort against Auburn. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Gouraige, meanwhile, has been part of a stellar Florida offensive line that's surrendered just four sacks in six games.