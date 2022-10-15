Live updates: Florida Gators take early lead over LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

The Florida Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) look to build on last weekend’s 24-17 win over SEC East rival Missouri as they host head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m. tonight at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The Gators’ win over Missouri snapped a six-game SEC skid. It also was the first conference victory for first-year head coach Billy Napier.

If Florida is able to beat LSU and end a three-game losing streak to the Tigers, it will likely come down to the Gators’ ability to get it done on the ground.

The Gators rank fourth in the SEC in rushing yards per game at just over 213 yards. Running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne rushed for a combined 178 yards and a touchdown last week against Missouri as Florida amassed almost 250 yards on the ground in the game.

LSU’s defensive, led by lineman B.J. Ojulari, will surely try to make the Gators one-dimensional and force Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson to beat them with his arm. Florida’s signal caller has had an incredibly up-and-down season. After throwing for 453 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee a few a weeks ago, he was held to just 66 yards on 14 attempts against Missouri.

The Gators’ four captains for the contest are linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive back Jaydon Hill, center Kingsley Eguakun and linebacker Chief Borders.

Hill had two interceptions last week, including a pick-six, while Miller dominated in the box, racking up 11 tackles, two for loss, in the game.

4:55 p.m. | Perfect night for SEC football

The temperature will be around 77 degrees when the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers kick things off at 7 p.m. in The Swamp. The forecast calls for an east wind of up to 8 mph, however, no rain is expected.

6:39 p.m. | Torrence appears ready to play

Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who was listed as questionable earlier in the week, is dressed and taking part in pregame warmups.

7:05 p.m. | Florida inactives

The following players are out for the Florida Gators tonight against LSU: Marco Ortiz LS, Diwun Black LB, Devin Moore CB, Nick Elksnis TE

7:13 p.m. | Gators strike first

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson opens the game with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter with 14:01 left in the first quarter. The play was set up by a 47-yard kick return by Trevor Etienne to open the game.

7:28 p.m. | LSU answers with touchdown drive

Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels hits John Emery Jr. for a 7-yard touchdown with 7:46 left in the first quarter. Daniels was a perfect 4 for 4 for 64 yards and the score.

Emery also picked up a key fourth-and-one from the 13-yard line on the drive to help set up the score.