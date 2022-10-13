Florida football lands two commitments for 2023 class, gets Ohio State CB commit to flip

Florida football landed two more commitments on Thursday night for its 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star safety Bryce Thornton (Alpharetta, Ga., Milton) and four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson (Tampa Wharton) both announced they will sign with the Gators in December.

Johnson, the 88th ranked recruit nationally, was committed to Ohio State over the summer but announced he was re-opening his recruitment following UF's Friday Night Lights in July.

The 5-foot-10 Thornton is the 51st ranked safety in the Class of 2023 who possesses strong coverage skills. He will make his official visit to UF this weekend for the LSU game.

Johnson and Thornton are the 22nd and 23rd commitments for UF's 2023 class, which is ranked in the Top 10 nationally.