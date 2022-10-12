Florida Gators football vs. LSU Tigers: How to watch on TV and live stream, latest line

The Florida Gators' run of home games is about to finally come to a close.

Florida hosts the LSU Tigers on Saturday in its third straight game at The Swamp and the sixth of its first seven games of the season. It's the Gators' last game before its annual showdown in Jacksonville against Georgia. The game pits two coaches in their first years with their teams: Billy Napier in Gainesville and Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge.

UF (4-2, 1-2 SEC) is on a two-game winning streak after beating Missouri 24-17. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was shut down in that game, throwing for just 66 yards, but the Gators ran for 245 yards, led by Montrell Johnson Jr.'s 86 yards and a touchdown. Jaydon Hill notched two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown, earning him SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

LSU (4-2, 2-1) had its four-game winning streak snapped last week in a 40-13 blowout loss at No. 8 Tennessee. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was his usual self, throwing for 300 yards while also being the team's leading rusher. Daniels is 11th in the SEC with 359 yards on the ground this season.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play LSU Tigers?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, October 15

How can I watch Florida vs. LSU on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to UF vs. LSU on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM Channel 190

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 961), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. LSU?

Florida is a 2.5-point favorite over LSU, according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 51.5 points.