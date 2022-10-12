Preseason All-America OL O'Cyrus Torrence questionable for Florida Gators vs. LSU

Florida football could be without its best offensive lineman for Saturday's matchup at The Swamp.

Starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence was listed as questionable on UF's depth chart, which was released on Wednesday night.

"He's a guy who hasn't participated 100 percent in practice," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "We'll make some decisions over the next couple of days."

A preseason All-American transfer from Louisiana, Torrence has anchored a UF offensive line that's allowed just four sacks in six games and helped the Gators rank fourth in the SEC in rushing offense (213.7 ypg) and second in yards per carry (6,4 ypc).

If Torrence can't go, Florida would turn to sophomore Richie Leonard IV to start at right guard.

QB Jack Miller set to return from broken thumb

Quarterback Jack Miller, who has missed UF's first six games after undergoing surgery to repair a broken thumb in his throwing hand, also is projected to return for LSU. But Napier said Miller would likely be third on the depth chart behind starter Anthony Richardson and backup Jalen Kitna and only used on an emergency basis.

"He's cleared to participate," Napier said. "In an emergency he could go out there and play but he hasn't been able to take reps. He's very much still in that ramping him up so he's used to the volume. He took another step there, so it's good."

Florida Gators inactives vs. LSU

Cornerback Devin Moore (upper body), linebacker Diwun Black (lower body), long snapper Marco Ortiz (upper body) and tight end Nick Elknsis (upper body) have been ruled out for the LSU game.