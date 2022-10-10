Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the LSU Tigers

LSU (4-2, 2-1 in SEC) at Florida (4-2, 1-2 in SEC)

When: 7 p.m. TV: ESPN. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Last week: Tennessee shocked the Tigers 40-13 in Death Valley. Florida knows how explosive the Volunteers can be, but nobody expected them to blow up like that on LSU. A depleted offensive line could not protect QB Jayden Daniels, who was sacked five times.

Best offensive player: Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels has had a couple of rough games due to a lower back injury and a woeful offensive line. LSU’s passing game has been erratic at best, but Daniels is talented enough to give any team problems.

Best defensive player: Defensive end BJ Ojulari has been named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week twice this season. He teams with Jaquelin Roy and Mekhi Wingo to give the Tigers an effective defensive front.

Fun fact: The Tennessee game was the worst home loss in coach Brian Kelly’s FBS coaching career. On the plus side, he pledged $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation last week. It’s the largest donation by a head coach in LSU history. LSU paid $95 million to lure Kelly from Notre Dame. Tiger fans would probably have gladly traded the mil for the win.

Series: LSU leads 49-45 and has won four of the past five.

Quote: “I have to coach better. We’ve gotta coach better. That’s the group we have. We have to coach them better,” – Brian Kelly after the Tennessee debacle.