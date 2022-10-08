Florida football: 5 takeaways from Florida's 24-17 win over Missouri

Florida football snapped its six-game SEC losing streak on Saturday, holding off pesky Missouri 24-17 before an announced crowd of 88.471 at The Swamp.

The Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) picked up their first SEC win since blanking Vanderbilt 42-0 on Oct. 9, 2021, a span of 364 days.

Missouri (2-4, 0-3 SEC) outgained Florida 370-297. But with the score tied at 10 at halftime, Florida won on the strength of its run game. The Gators gained 212 yards rushing in the second half after running for just 19 yards in the first half.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday's game.

Jaydon Hill backs up his words

Florida starting cornerback Jaydon Hill said earlier in the week that the Gators "weren't supposed to lose" to Missouri despite the series being even (5-5) since the school joined the SEC.

Hill held up his end of the bargain on Saturday afternoon, with two interceptions. The first, a 49-yard interception return for a touchdown, gave the Gators an early 10-0 lead.

Hill came up with another big interception late in the third quarter in the red zone with Florida up 17-10, thwarting a potential Missouri scoring opportunity.

An up-and-down afternoon for QB Anthony Richardson

Richardson finished 8 of 14 with 66 yards passing.

He threw a 9-yard TD pass to Ricky Pearsall to put Florida up 24-10 and had a big 32-yard scramble on a 4th-and-2 play.

But Richardson also lost a fumble late in the second quarter and threw an interception in the fourth quarter as Florida was trying to bleed the clock. Richardson has turned the ball over at least once in five straight games.

Run game wakes up in second half

After gaining just 19 yards on 10 carries in the first half, Florida got the ground game going in the third quarter, gaining 135 yards.

A 39-yard run by freshman Trevor Etienne and a 32-yard scramble on fourth-and-2 by Richardson set up a 3-yard TD by Montrell Johnson to put Florida up 17-10.

Johnson had a 41-yard run in the fourth quarter which set up a TD to put Florida up 24-10.

Johnson finished with 86 yards rushing on 8 carries and 1 TD, while Etienne had 83 yards on 10 carries.

Mixed bag on special teams

Xzavier Henderson had a 48-yard punt return, Florida's longest return of the season, which set up a 37-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek to give the Gators an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

But Mihalek missed on field goal attempts on 50 yards and 47 yards later in the game to drop to 1 of 3 on the day and 5 of 9 for the season.

Defense bends, doesn't break

Florida allowed Missouri to gain 370 yards and convert 9 of 17 on third down during the contest.

But in four trips to the red zone, Missouri came away with just 17 points. Linebacker Ventrell Miller came up with a big pressure on a 4th-and-2 play that led to an incompletion by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook that sealed the win.