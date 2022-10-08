Live updates: Florida Gators play Missouri Tigers in SEC football action

After last week's Sunday special, the Florida Gators (3-2, 0-2 SEC) are slated to get back to their regularly scheduled programming this week as they're set to host the Missouri Tigers (2-3, 0-2 SEC in an SEC East matchup.

Unlike last week's game, which was preceded by a quiet week at the University of Florida after Hurricane Ian forced the closure of campus, this week's game comes on the heels of a boisterous week in Gainesville as UF celebrated homecoming week.

Generally speaking, being scheduled as a homecoming opponent comes with a feeling of disrespect.

However, after the Tigers nearly stunned the then-top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs last week, there's no doubt that Missouri will have the respect of Billy Napier and the Gators come Saturday at noon.

What channel is the game on? How to watch Florida vs. Missouri on TV and streaming, latest line

Injury report:Safety Trey Dean back for Missouri game, QB Jack Miller remains questionable

Impressive start:Backup quarterback Jalen Kitna makes strong debut with Florida Gators football

Where and when will the Florida Gators play Missouri Tigers?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: Noon Saturday, October 8

How can I watch Florida vs. Mizzou on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to UF vs. Mizzou on radio?

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 190

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 961), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Mizzou?

Florida is an 11-point favorite over Missouri according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 55 points.