Florida football: Swampcast wraps up Florida's 24-17 win over Missouri

Florida football (4-2. 1-2 SEC) holds off Missouri with a fourth-quarter defensive stand in a 24-17 win at The Swamp to snap a six-game SEC losing streak,

Takeaways from today's game:Florida football: 5 takeaways from the Gators' 24-17 win over Missouri

Notebook after UF's win: Hall of Famers honored, while current Gators play clean game

David Whitley: Pretty or not, any win is good for these Florida Gators