Florida Gators football vs. Missouri Tigers: How to watch on TV and streaming, latest line

The Florida football team has a rare short week after playing on a Sunday. With Hurricane Ian passed, the Gators can focus on SEC play once more as the Missouri Tigers come into Gainesville.

The Gators (3-2, 0-2 in SEC) are still looking for their first conference win of the season. They're coming off a 52-17 drubbing of Eastern Washington in which Anthony Richardson and backup QB Jalen Kitna both put up big numbers. Richardson left the game for a short time with an ankle injury.

Mizzou (2-3, 0-2) is on a two-game losing skid, though the Tigers gave defending champion Georgia a run for its money. Brady Cook through a touchdown pass that helped Mizzou score the first 13 points of the game before UGA eventually won 26-22.

Missouri won last year's game in overtime.

Lessons learned:Three things Gators learned from win over EWU, with Mizzou up next

David Whitley:Rare Sunday game ends with predictable outcome and that's good for Florida

Won't back down, will honor Tom:Gators to honor Tom Petty legacy against LSU

Where and when will the Florida Gators play Missouri Tigers?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: Noon Saturday, October 8

How can I watch Florida vs. Mizzou on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to UF vs. Mizzou on radio?

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 190

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 961), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Mizzou?

Florida is an 11-point favorite over Missouri according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 55 points.