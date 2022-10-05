Florida football: S Trey Dean back for Missouri game, QB Jack Miller remains questionable

Florida football safety Trey Dean will return to the lineup as a starter Saturday against Missouri, while backup quarterback Jack Miller remains questionable with a thumb injury.

Dean sat out Florida's 52-17 win over Eastern Washington with an undisclosed injury., He ranks second on the Gators in tackles with 36 with one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

True freshman Kamari Wilson started for Dean last week at safety. With Dean out, Florida surrendered 258 passing yards against EWU.

"We're making progress fundamentally," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I think the secondary's much like the offensive line, right? It's a developmental position. There's a lot of communication. Everybody's got to be synchronized. I think both of those are of the utmost importance on their side of the ball."

Miller has been throwing on the side in practice but has yet to be involved in full team 11-on-11 drills, Napier said.

"Ball's come out of his hands good," Napier said. "It's a comfort level. I think there's some things there from a fatigue rehab standpoint, just getting adjusted, getting back in the groove a little bit. Quite a bit of time away.

"He's just sharpening that axe every day, improving, certainly making good progress."

Also out, per UF's depth chart released on Wednesday, are right tackle Michael Tarquin, linebacker Diwun Black, long snapper Marco Ortiz and linebacker Kenny Anyaehie. Tight end Arlis Boardingham has been upgraded to questionable.