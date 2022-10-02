Who's throwing those passes for the Gators? Three things to know about backup quarterback Jalen Kitna

When Florida Gators backup Jalen Kitna threw a beautiful spiral for a 62-yard touchdown pass on Sunday during the third quarter against Eastern Washington, his teammates mobbed him to congratulate him.

Today's game, which the Gators have been in command of since the first quarter, has been Kitna's first appreciable action of his career.

Who is Jalen Kitna? Here are three things to know.

Jalen Kitna is the son of Bengals and Lions quarterback Jon Kitna

Jalen Kitna is the son of a longtime NFL quarterback, Jon Kitna. Jon Kitna played his college football at Central Washington, and finished his college career with an NAIA co-championship. His team played Findlay College of Ohio to a 21-21 tie, and the two teams were given a share of the 1995 title.

Jon Kitna was undrafted, but he made the roster of the Seattle Seahawks in 1996, as then-Seahawks coach Dennis Erickson was convinced to give him a chance by Erickson's nephew, a Central Washington receiver. Kitna was on the Seattle roster through 2000.

The Cincinnati Bengals then gave him a chance, and it was there where he got a real chance to play. In 2003, Jon Kitna won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

He then moved on to the Detroit Lions in 2006, where he became the team's starter for two seasons. He closed out his career with the Dallas Cowboys as a backup.

Jalen Kitna was a three-star prospect at Burleson High in Texas

Jalen Kitna was the quarterback on a couple of teams that his father coached — Brophy Prep in Arizona and Burleson High in Burleson, Texas. In between, the younger Kitna played for Reedy High in Frisco, Texas.

Jalen Kitna received offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Tennessee, Yale and Cornell before the Florida Gators were able to sign him.

Jalen Kitna became the backup behind Anthony Richardson in August

Though the Gators were able to secure the services of Ohio State transfer Jack Miller for 2022, Kitna was given the role of backup to starter Anthony Richardson in August.

Miller's thumb injury eliminated any drama surrounding the battle to be Richardson's backup.