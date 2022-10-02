Anthony Richardson is starting off for the Gators where he left off last week. Here's how it looks so far.

Last week, Anthony Richardson had an epic game at quarterback for the Florida Gators. This week, he's showing that may not have been an anomaly.

In the Gators' 38-33 loss to Tennessee, Richardson passed for 453 yards as he tried to rally UF down the stretch. His 515 total offensive yards were the third-most in Florida history.

As the Gators try to bounce back against BCS opponent Eastern Washington, Richardson is showing that kind of production may not be just a one-time thing.

Anthony Richardson throws a 75-yard bomb to Justin Shorter on first play

After Eastern Washington drove to kick a field goal on the game's first drive, the Gators offense decided to dial up a big play right away.

Richardson faded back and flung the ball 55 yards downfield, hitting speedy receiver Justin Shorter in stride.

Shorter took it the rest of the way for a 75-yard touchdown. First play, 7-3 Gators.

Anthony Richardson runs through EWU's defense for 45 yards on second play

On the Gators' second play from scrimmage, Richardson carved his way through the Eagles' defense with his legs.

Starting right, he sped right back through the middle, finally heading out of bounds after slicing through EWU for 45 yards. Two places, 120 yards of total offense.

Scary moment: Anthony Richardson heads to the sideline after ankle tweaked

But there was a scary moment soon after. While completing a pass to Xzavier Henderson on the third drive, Richardson went down in the arms of an Eagles defender.

He stayed down and ended up heading to the sideline. He did jog off and headed to the medical tent.

Jalen Kitna was brought on to lead the Gators upfield for three plays, but Richardson was able to return, handing the ball off to Nay'Quan Wright for Florida's third touchdown of the half.

Richardson was taped up and looked fine.

For good measure, another Anthony Richardson touchdown pass

Though it wasn't a spectacular throw like the bomb to Shorter, Richardson threw another touchdown toward the end of the first half which was an overall well-done play.

Richardson faded back, spotting Henderson crossing the back of the end zone and hit in him in stride. Gators 35, Eagles 3.