Live updates: Keep up with the game as the Florida Gators host Eastern Washington

Thanks to Hurricane Ian, this week has been all but normal in Gainesville. The University of Florida has been closed since Wednesday, making for an abnormally quiet week on campus.

But that won't be the case when the Gators football team (3-2. 0-2 SEC) hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2, 0-1 Big Sky) in an unorthodox Sunday afternoon matchup (noon, SEC Network Plus). The schedule change was announced on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian continued to churn toward the state.

Despite the oddities, the Gators will have an opportunity to rebound against the Eagles after dropping last week's SEC East rivalry game against the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Eastern Washington's visit to The Swamp has been a long time in the making. The Eagles and Gators agreed to play each other way back in September of 2016 and planned to play each other in 2020. But thanks to Covid-19, that didn't happen.

While it might've taken a while to get the game off the ground, the Eagles are here. And the Gators are happy to have them considering so much was uncertain earlier in the week.

Tune in:Listen now! GatorSports Swamp Cast previews UF-Eastern Washington football matchup

David Whitley:College football prediction: Billy Napier's gambling style will pay off for Florida Gators

What to watch for:Five storylines to watch in the Florida Gators matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles

10:30 a.m. | Key questions for today's Sunday matinee vs. EWU

Gameday kicked off with an early, abbreviated Gator Walk. Check out this breakdown before the game starts: Gators Gameday:Three big questions heading into Florida's game vs Eastern Washington