Sunday at the Swamp: How to watch Florida football vs. Eastern Washington on live stream

OK, yeah, Sunday's a weird day for Florida Gators football, but it's a good day to get right.

The Gators (2-2) are coming off a tough 38-33 loss to Tennessee last week, but get to return to The Swamp for a non-conference game against BCS team Eastern Washington. Game time is noon.

On offense, Florida has been solid in the run game, as backs Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne have both had big moments, as has quarterback Anthony Richardson. However, Richardson has been less than consistent as a passer, throwing five interceptions compared to just two touchdowns.

Eastern Washington (1-2) is also looking to bounce back, coming off a 38-35 loss to Montana State which was decided late. The Eagles' offense is built around quarterback Gunner Talkington, who has thrown 10 touchdown passes so far, three to top target Efton Chism.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Eastern Washington Eagles?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

When: Noon Sunday, Oct. 2

How can I watch Florida vs. Eastern Washington on TV, streaming?

Live stream: SECN+, ESPN+, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Gators vs. Eagles on radio?

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 84

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 84), tunein.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Eastern Washington?

The Gators are a 29-point favorite over the Eagles according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 71 points.