Florida depth chart: Safety Kamari Wilson to make first start, in place of Trey Dean

Florida football announced starting safety Trey Dean will sit out this Sunday against Eastern Washington (noon, SEC Network Plus) with an injury, opening the door for true freshman Kamari Wilson to make his first career start at the position.

Wilson, a five-star recruit from Fort Pierce who played last season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, has posted six tackles, including half a tackle for loss, on the season.

Sophomore Donovan McMillon and freshman Miguel Mitchell will move up to second on the depth chart behind Wilson.

"We have those guys bracketed so you can anticipate seeing those guys at those positions," Florida coach Billy Napier said.

Dean was burned on a coverage bust last week against Tennessee and has had an up-and-down season, with a team-high 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.

In another depth chart move in the secondary, cornerback Jaydon Hill, who missed time early in the season while recovering from a knee injury, will take over as a starter, replacing Avery Helm.

"Jaydon was one of the better players that we had on our team in spring practice, in my opinion," Napier said. "I was very impressed with him as a player. It's no surprise to me he's shown very quickly that he is capable."

Backup quarterback Jack Miller, who has been out since August with a broken thumb, was upgraded to questionable on the depth chart on Wednesday.

Right tackle Michael Tarquin and long snapper Marco Ortiz were still listed as out.