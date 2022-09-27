Hurricane Ian forces Florida Gators to move game against Eastern Washington

The Florida-Eastern Washington football game, scheduled for this Saturday, has been re-scheduled for Sunday at noon in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the University Athletic Association announced.

The UAA continues to work with UF, local and state officials to monitor Hurricane Ian and any potential impacts on the newly scheduled date.

On Tuesday morning, UF called off all classes Wednesday-Friday.

Eastern Washington (1-2), an FCS school, is slated to travel more than 2,700 miles across three time zones to play the game, which was postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gators (2-2, 0-2 SEC) are looking to bounce back from a 38-33 loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Florida has access to its indoor practice facility to practice during the week and will adjust its routine if needed.

The game will still be on ESPN+/SEC Network Plus.