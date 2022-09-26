Florida monitoring Hurricane Ian as Eastern Washington set to play Gators at Swamp

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a social media post that Saturday's game against Eastern Washington (noon, SEC Network Plus) at The Swamp remains on as scheduled, but that the school will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian's path throughout the week.

According to projections from the National Weather Service, Ian could strengthen into a Category 3 storm and pass through Central Florida and North Central Florida counties by Wednesday or Thursday.

Eastern Washington (1-2), an FCS school, is slated to travel more than 2,700 miles across three time zones on Friday to play the game, which was postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on Eastern Washington football

Report card:Grading the Florida Gators on performance vs. Tennessee: Only the offense gets a gold star

More:Five takeaways as No. 22 Florida Gators lose to the No. 12 Tennessee Vols

Billy Napier: 'We just hope everyone is prepared' for storm

The Gators (2-2, 0-2 SEC) are looking to bounce back from a 38-33 loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Florida has access to its indoor practice facility to practice during the week if the storms pass through the region on Wednesday and Thursday and will adjust its routine if needed.

"Probably more important is we just hope everyone is prepared," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "I know that we're going to have some wind and significant rain here, but we've got a lot of people in our state that are in for a rough ride here so our thoughts and prayers or with them as they prepare.

"Having been a part of these things in the past, it's nothing to play around with. We've got a game this week and all of that, but I think these things are little bit more important. And certainly we're going to do everything we can do within our organization to help our players, their families, anybody that's maybe at risk."