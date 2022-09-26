Florida football schedule update: Time and TV set for homecoming game vs Missouri

Gator Sports

The time and TV is now set for the Florida football homecoming game on Oct. 8 against Missouri. Kickoff will be at noon from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and ESPNU will broadcast the game.

The Gators previously hosted Missouri for homecoming during the 2018 season, with the Tigers securing the 38-17 victory, one of Florida's three losses on the season in former coach Dan Mullen's first season with the program. Last season, the Gators secured a 42-0 victory over Vanderbilt on homecoming.

The all-time series (5-5) between Florida and Missouri began in 1965,but it's become an annual event since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference.

Special theme for home game vs LSU

The Oct. 15 matchup with LSU has been dubbed Tom Petty Day at The Swamp to mark the fifth anniversary of "I Won’t Back Down" being played at the end of the third quarter during home games. Florida is planning to celebrate the famous Gainesville native throughout the day, and UF plans to unveil a "special, co-branded line of merchandise in tribute of music icon Tom Petty and the Gators" in the build-up to the contest and on game day. Time has yet to be announced for the Florida-LSU matchup.

Remainder of Florida 2022 football schedule

Oct. 1: Noon (SEC Plus), vs. Eastern Washington, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 8: Noon (ESPNU), vs. Missouri, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 15: TBA vs. LSU, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 29: 3:30 p.m. (CBS) vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville

Nov. 5: TBA vs. Texas A&M, at Bryan-College Station, Texas

Nov. 12: TBA vs. South Carolina, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Nov. 19: TBA vs. Vanderbilt at Nashville, Tenn.

Nov. 25: 7:30 p.m. vs. Florida State, at Tallahassee