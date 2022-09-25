Loss to Tennessee Vols sends Florida Gators out of Top 25 in college football polls

Florida football dropped out of the USA Today/AFCA Top 25 on Sunday,

The Gators (2-2, 0-2 SEC), ranked No. 22 last week, lost 38-33 at the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday. The Vols moved up to No. 9 USA Today/AFCA poll on Sunday.

Florida got a career-high 453 yards passing and 515 yards of total offense from quarterback Anthony Richardson but were unable to stop a Tennessee team that rolled up 576 yards of offense and scored five touchdowns.

The Gators will look to regroup Saturday when they host Eastern Washington (noon, SEC Network Plus).

Florida also dropped out oft the AP Top 25 after being ranked No. 20 last week.