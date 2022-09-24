Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller returns to game after briefly exiting vs. Tennessee

Linebacker Ventrell Miller, one of the Florida Gators' leaders on defense, has returned to the game against Tennessee on Saturday after briefly going out with what appeared to be cramping.

Miller went out of the game after chasing down Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker on a 44-yard run in the third quarter. Hooker appeared set to be sacked by Justin Boone, but escaped the pocket and raced down the sideline.

After the play, Miller stayed down. He went to the sideline under his own power, but later retreated to the locker room with a trainer. He appeared to possibly be suffering from cramps, but left for the locker room nonetheless.

He returned during the fourth quar

Earlier this week, Miller was listed as questionable heading into Saturday's game. Without Miller, the Gators' defense gave up 402 total yards, including 286 yards on the ground, last Saturday against USF. Miller posted 15 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, in UF's first two games this season.

Ventrell Miller had one of the plays of the game on defense

Earlier Saturday, Miller showed why he's considered one of the Gators' top defensive players. He forced a fumble by punching the ball out of the hands of tight end Princeton Fant, and the ball was recovered by Tre'Vez Johnson.

Unfortunately, the resulting offensive drive ended in a missed field goal.