Live updates: No. 22 Florida Gators battling No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville

Saturday's game between the No. 22 Florida Gators (2-1) and the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) has all the makings of a classic matchup. Will it deliver?

Billy Napier is getting his first taste of the SEC East rivalry and it's also his first road game as the Gators coach. Never mind that he was born in Tennessee and has a family full of Volunteers fans.

Lately the rivalry has been been one-sided, with Florida winning 16 of the last 17 meetings. But Tennessee is the favorite, and Neyland Stadium will be rocking with its checkerboard tradition and home fans eager to see the Vols stay undefeated.

The 3:30 p.m. matchup is nationally televised on CBS plus Knoxville is the site of ESPN's College GameDay show so there will be plenty of pregame hype Saturday.

7:30 p.m. | Gators' last minute heroics fall short, final score 38-33

Dijuan Black recovers onside kick to give Florida one final chance, but Anthony Richardson throws interception as Tennessee rushes him with six defenders.

7:23 p.m. | Ricky Pearsall TD catch with about 20 seconds left

Gators go for two and miss. Tennessee 38, Florida 33 with 17 seconds left.

7:00 p.m. | Gators make it interesting with Montrell Johnson TD

Montrell Johnson 2-yard TD run cuts Tennessee's lead. UF goes for two-point conversion but doesn't get it. Florida Gators score: Down 38-27 with 4:49 left

6:50 p.m. | No. 12 Vols extend lead over Gators in fourth quarter

With 7:55 left in the game at Knoxville, Florida Gators score: Tennessee 38, UF 21.

6:15 p.m. | Tennessee up by 10, aided by penalty on Billy Napier

Vols were short on touchdown, but unsportsmanlike penalty on Napier makes it first down instead of 3rd down for Tennessee, Jabari Small scores on a one-yard TD to put Tennessee up 31-21 on Florida.

5:58 p.m. | Gators close the gap with Anthony Richardson touchdown

Ruling on the field reversed, a TD run by Richardson and a good answer drive by UF. The touchdown came after Gators go for it again on 4th down rather than settle for FG. And UF converted with Richardson to Keon Zipperer.

5:45 p.m. | Vols tack on a touchdown against the Gators

Another coverage bust by Florida defense. RB Jabari Small wide open for Tennessee for an easy touchdown. UF vs Tennessee score: The Volunteers lead 24-14

5:35 p.m. | Second half underway in Knoxville

Florida Gators score: Tennessee leads 17-14.

5:14 p.m. | Volunteers jump out in front right before halftime

Hooker TD pass to Bru McCoy with 7 seconds left in the half, Vols regain the lead. UF vs Tennessee score: 17-14 the Vols lead.

4:48 p.m. | Anthony Richardson TD puts Gators ahead of Vols

8:28 left in 2nd quarter. Richardson (207 yards) has already set a career high in passing yardage. UF vs Tennessee score: 14-10 Florida leads.

4:35 p.m. | Florida gives up lead

Tennessee completes a pass 70 yards and QB Hooker completes the drive with a TD run. UF vs Tennessee score 10-7 for the Vols.

4:30 p.m. | Anthony Richardson throws first TD pass of the season for 7-3 lead

Keon Zipperer with some impressive yards after the catch and Gators on the board, 7-3. Good throw by Anthony Richardson, too.

4:25 p.m. | Gators fourth-and-1 in second quarter

Florida going for it again on 4th and 1, a disorganized play in which it looked like the Gators had 12 on the field ends with Billy Napier burning a timeout. But the Gators convert.

4:20 p.m. | End of first quarter in Knoxville

Florida Gator score: Tennessee 3, Florida 0.

4:15 p.m. | Tennessee Vols take lead late in first quarter vs UF

Chase McGrath 32-yard FG puts Tennessee up 3-0 on Florida with 1:11 left in the first quarter.

4:05 p.m. | Still no score in Knoxville as Gators miss field goal

Adam Mihalek 50-yard attempt falls short. Florida Gator score 0-0

3:56 p.m. | Ventrell Miller already coming up big for Gators

The Gators defense was struggling with tempo, but Ventrell Miller comes up with a big play to force a fumble and Tre'Vez Johnson recovers it. Florida Gator score 0-0 at Tennessee.

3:50 p.m. | Gamble on fourth down doesn't pay off the second time for UF

Gators turn it over on downs. UF 0, Tennessee 0.

3:44 p.m. | Scared money don't make money

The Gators go for it early on 4th-and-1 and Anthony Richardson converts a QB sneak. Richardson relying on his feet so far.

3:40 p.m. | It's game time in Knoxville for Florida vs Volunteers

The SEC East matchup between No. 22 Gators and No. 12 Volunteers is under way. History favors Florida, winners of the last 16 of 17 in this rivalry, but the oddsmakers and predictions favor the unbeaten Vols.

3:30 p.m. | Who's out for Florida?

Inactives for the Gators: OL Michael Tarquin, LS Marco Ortiz, QB Jack Miller, TE Arlis Boardingham, OL David Conner.

3:05 p.m. | Top linebacker Ventrell Miller dressed for Gators

Florida LB Ventrell Miller was dressed and working out with linebackers pregame. Looks like he will play today against Tennessee. Without Miller, who sat out with a foot injury, Florida allowed 402 yards last week against USF.

2:55 p.m. | Volunteers top receiver Cedric Tillman inactive vs UF

Tennessee top WR Cedric Tillman (high ankle sprain) is one of five UT players declared inactive today's game against Florida. Tillman has caught 17 passes for 246 yards and 1 TD.

2:24 p.m. | Uniform combos for Gators

Gators in white tops and blue pants with orange stripes for today's matchup with Tennessee

1:45 p.m. | Big man Desmond Watson set to start for Florida today

Florida nose tackle Desmond Watson has been losing weight and doing some hard work. He weighs 415, but he can move. Read more here.

1:30 p.m. | Did Lee Corso go with the Gators on ESPN?

No, he did not. Corso, ESPN College GameDay host and proud mascot-head wearer, decided not to go against the home crowd this weekend. See the rest of Florida Tennessee GameDay picks here.

Where and when will Florida play Tennessee?

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

How can I watch Gators vs. Vols on TV, streaming?

TV: CBS,YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: cbssports.com

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Vols on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM Channel 191

Online radio: SiriusXM.com (Channel 962), TuneIn.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Tennessee?

The Volunteers are a 10.5-point favorite over the Gators according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 62.5 points.