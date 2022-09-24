On ESPN College GameDay, did Lee Corso pick the Gators in enemy territory in Knoxville?

Lee Corso, ESPN College GameDay host and proud mascot-head wearer, decided not to go against the home crowd this weekend.

With the GameDay crew in Knoxville, Tenn., for the game between the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 22 Florida Gators, Corso and his fellow hosts discussed the SEC battle about to take place steps away in Neyland Stadium.

Corso, who was a Florida State quarterback and defensive back from 1953-57 (where he was Burt Reynolds' teammate), brought the Volunteers mascot, Smokey, onto the stage before making his pick. He teased that his home is in Florida, but eventually, grabbed the foam coonhound mask and revealed his choice of the Volunteers.

Most of the other hosts – Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and guest picker Bianca Belair, the reigning WWE Women's Champion and a former UT track and field star – also chose Tennessee to win, along with ESPN analyst David Pollard.

Only Kirk Herbstreit went against the grain and took Florida, saying after three hours of showing off the UT campus, the Gators were "sitting in their hotel rooms, getting mad."

Who did the ESPN College GameDay hosts pick to win Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Volunteers?

Here's how the picks broke down among ESPN College GameDay hosts:

Desmond Howard: Tennessee

Lee Corso: Tennessee

Kirk Herbstreit: Florida

Pat McAfee: Tennessee

Guest picker Bianca Belair (WWE Raw women's champ/former Tennessee track star): Tennessee