Florida Gators coach Billy Napier apologizes for third down personal foul penalty: 'I need to do better'

Florida football coach Billy Napier offered a mea culpa for his personal foul penalty in the third quarter on Saturday's 38-33 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Napier had made cutting down on undisciplined penalties a point of emphasis since taking over as Florida coach. But after Florida got an apparent stop near the goal line on a second-and-1 run by Tennessee with around four minutes left in the third quarter, the officiating crew huddled, before deciding to review whether Tennessee running back Jabari Small has crossed the goal line.

That's when Napier lost it. He had to be held back by four of his assistant coaches as he charged toward the field, arguing with officials, drawing the flag.

"I lost my poise," Napier said. "I didn't represent my team. I didn't represent the University of Florida the right way. I need to do better."

The review determined Small had not crossed the end zone, but the penalty turned the potential third-and-goal play from the 1 into a first-and-goal play from inside the 1-yard line. Small scored a touchdown on the next play putting the Vols up 31-21.

Napier said he was upset the officiating crew took so long before deciding to review the play.

"I was upset with the amount of time they spent on the review," Napier said. "But we got an unbelievable crew and they called a great game. They let the players play."